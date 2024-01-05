Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,193 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $117.81. The stock had a trading volume of 398,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,683. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.84.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

