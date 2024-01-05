Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 71,940 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,940 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 3.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

