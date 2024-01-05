Vantage Investment Partners LLC Takes $17.82 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 439,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,819,000. EQT comprises 2.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of EQT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,129. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

