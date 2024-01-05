Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $32.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,900 shares of company stock worth $1,330,695. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,059,000 after buying an additional 450,685 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 287.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

