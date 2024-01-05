VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Holdings Trimmed by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 1.01% of VerifyMe worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VerifyMe by 52.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRME opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VerifyMe, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

