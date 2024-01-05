Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) versus Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) Head-To-Head Review

Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV – Get Free Report) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Betawave has a beta of -7.79, indicating that its share price is 879% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veritone $149.73 million 0.43 -$25.56 million ($2.03) -0.85

This table compares Betawave and Veritone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Betawave has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone.

Profitability

This table compares Betawave and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betawave N/A N/A N/A Veritone -45.14% -82.59% -10.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Betawave and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritone 3 0 1 0 1.50

Veritone has a consensus target price of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 207.08%.

Summary

Veritone beats Betawave on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betawave

Betawave Corporation provides online advertising services for a portfolio of websites. It delivers advertising to audiences of highly-engaged users. The company has a network of websites in three online categories: immersive casual gaming, virtual world, and social play and entertainment. It specializes in helping brand marketers reach the attentive audiences on various Web sites through ad formats. It serves advertisers in various categories, including consumer packaged goods, entertainment, consumer electronics and software, and retail. The company's advertising in the publisher sites includes direct sales category comprising IAB graphical advertising and rich media/immersive advertising; and remnant inventory category, which are advertising inventory on a website that is not sold directly to an advertiser. It sells its inventory and marketing services through a sales and marketing organization in the United States. The company was formerly known as GoFish Corporation and changed its name to Betawave Corporation in January 2009. Betawave Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

