Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Veru worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VERU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 28.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of Veru stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.25. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 374.04% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. Analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

