VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Trading Down 7.7%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $109.25 and last traded at $109.25. 450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.37.
VGP Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03.
About VGP
VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.
