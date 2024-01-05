Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.03

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 477781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vistra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

