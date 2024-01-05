VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Trading 10.5% Higher

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16. 1,389,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,993,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

VolitionRx Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $60.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. Research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VolitionRx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 58.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 172,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

