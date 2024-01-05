VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Trading 10.5% Higher

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16. 1,389,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,993,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
VolitionRx Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $60.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.59.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. Research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 crypto penny stocks under $5
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Cal-Maine Stock: Buying the dip in America’s largest egg producer
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The 5 top-rated dividend stocks by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.