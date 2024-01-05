voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

VJET stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.