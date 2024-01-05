Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WBA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,592,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,244,000 after acquiring an additional 283,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.