WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

WKME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in WalkMe by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 93.27% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

