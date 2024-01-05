Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Down 5%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 801,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 153,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$96.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

