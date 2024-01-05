Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,849,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.85. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $420.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

