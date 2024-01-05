Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Waste Connections by 86.2% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 85,494 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after buying an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.07. The company had a trading volume of 258,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.