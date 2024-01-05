Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $181.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

