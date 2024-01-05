Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,688,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 6.0% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 241,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.78.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.71. The company had a trading volume of 94,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $350.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.56 and its 200-day moving average is $276.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

