Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Down 4.3%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 159,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 690,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 116,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.