Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,472 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.48.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.