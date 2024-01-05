Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WBS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

WBS traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.42. 525,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,708. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

