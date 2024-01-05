Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 372,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,456. The firm has a market cap of C$76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$58.92 and a 12 month high of C$80.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$77.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$22.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.32 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2292683 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

