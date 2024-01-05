Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 635,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,608,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $799.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knighthead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $125,365,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 2,173,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 243,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 207,630 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.