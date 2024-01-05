Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 635,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,608,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $799.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
