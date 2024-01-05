William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMN. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

