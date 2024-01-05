William Blair Initiates Coverage on Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

FTRE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Fortrea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Fortrea Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

