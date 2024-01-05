Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Windtree Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Windtree Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Shares of WINT stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $19.06.

Windtree Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

