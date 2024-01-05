WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 285,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 82,126 shares.The stock last traded at $49.25 and had previously closed at $48.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

The company has a market cap of $527.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

