Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 9,772,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 9,253,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Woodbois Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.71.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

