Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Workday were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,152 shares of company stock worth $31,838,238. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $267.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.40. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.83, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $279.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.