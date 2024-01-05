Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.07. 30,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 729,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XNCR. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 155,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

