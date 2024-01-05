Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 10,558.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

