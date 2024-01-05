Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Buys 19,875 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,717,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,991. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.