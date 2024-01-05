Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the quarter. Invesco Semiconductors ETF comprises about 1.2% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 296.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on PSI

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.