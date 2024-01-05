Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Has $984,000 Stock Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 607,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 322,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 174,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 94,993 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,663. The firm has a market cap of $322.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

