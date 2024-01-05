Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 72.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,658. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

