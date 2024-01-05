Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Sells 12,721 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in InMode by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 1.0% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in InMode by 13.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 1.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 483,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,660. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on INMD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

