Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Takes $699,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $321,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 661,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.
Amdocs Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 159,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Featured Articles
