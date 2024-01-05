Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

