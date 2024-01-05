ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Up 0.2%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.67. 2,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Company Profile

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

