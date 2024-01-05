Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.79. 55,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,193. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.52 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day moving average of $179.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

