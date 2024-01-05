Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lowered by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $194.08. The company had a trading volume of 412,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.23. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.52 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

