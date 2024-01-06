1,000 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

APLS stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,507. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $60,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $60,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $165,197.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,506.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,824. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

