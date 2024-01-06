10,000 Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $2,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 597.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 2,688,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $8,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,477. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.