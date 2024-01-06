11,615 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,648,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

