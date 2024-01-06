24,332 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Acquired by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

