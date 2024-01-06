2,467 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Bought by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 91.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

BATRK stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 137,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.92 million. Research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BATRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

