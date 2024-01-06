2,923 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $114.47. 21,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,993. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.