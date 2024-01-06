3,162 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,146,000 after acquiring an additional 320,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $96.29 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

