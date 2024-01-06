33,600 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.06% of Paycom Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.78.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.15. 578,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.32. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

