4,517 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

